Scott Lovett Sells 41,682 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lovett sold 41,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,488.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,503,878 shares in the company, valued at $39,777,573.10. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of FSLY stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $27.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $61,864,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastly by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,789,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,767 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 1,811,935 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,296,119 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY
Key Fastly News
Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and deal flow drove the recent rally: Fastly reported strong Q4 performance and cleared a near‑term debt maturity, supporting its rebound and helping push the stock to a 52‑week/4‑year high. Fastly (FSLY) Stock Soars to 52-Week Peak After Debt Maturity and Strong Q4 Performance
- Positive Sentiment: New commercial wins helped sentiment — Fastly announced a partnership with a Dublin-based data platform to launch solutions for real‑time insights, a catalyst cited by markets for the recent price jump. Fastly (FSLY) Soars to 4-Year High on New Deal With Dublin-Based Firm
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst attention and institutional accumulation have been supportive: several upgrades/coverage changes and larger institutional positions were noted in recent filings, which helped sustain the multi‑month rally. MarketBeat Fastly coverage and analyst notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical context: the stock is well above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and has seen volumes spike above average — this supports momentum but also raises the risk of short‑term volatility. MarketBeat Fastly technicals and metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by a senior exec (Scott R. Lovett) were disclosed this week — multiple Form 4 filings show large sales totaling several hundred thousand dollars, which investors often view as a signal to take profits. SEC Form 4 disclosure for Scott R. Lovett
- Negative Sentiment: Media flagged insider selling amid the stock’s surge, which has increased caution among retail investors despite the positive news flow. That narrative likely contributed to today’s pullback. FSLY stock hits 52-week high, retail flags caution over insider sales
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.
Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.
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