Scott Lovett Sells 41,682 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Scott Lovett sold 41,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,488.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,503,878 shares in the company, valued at $39,777,573.10. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $27.59.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $61,864,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fastly by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,789,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,767 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 1,811,935 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3,941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,296,119 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Key Fastly News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

About Fastly

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Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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