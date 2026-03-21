Scotiabank Upgrades MDA Space (TSE:MDA) to Strong-Buy

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on MDA Space from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.14.

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MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at C$42.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.70. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$20.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -1.20.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDA Space had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company had revenue of C$499.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MDA Space

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$2,056,769.00. Following the sale, the director owned 313,710 shares in the company, valued at C$8,523,500.70. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MDA Space

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MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

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