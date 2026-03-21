Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $568.3838 and last traded at $568.3838. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Baader Bank cut Schweiter Technologies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Schweiter Technologies Stock Performance

About Schweiter Technologies

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.98.

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Schweiter Technologies AG, trading as OTCMKTS:SCWTF, is a Swiss engineering group specializing in the design, manufacture and servicing of machinery for the floor covering and specialty textiles industries. Its core product lines include tufting machines for carpet and artificial turf production, coating and laminating equipment for technical textiles, and finishing lines that integrate drying, heat-setting and inspection. The company also offers digital process control systems, automation solutions and retrofitting services aimed at optimizing production efficiency and quality for its customers.

Headquartered in Altstätten, Switzerland, Schweiter Technologies serves a global customer base through a network of subsidiaries, sales offices and service centers across Europe, North America and Asia.

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