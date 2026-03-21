Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.