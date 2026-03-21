Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,632,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $122,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of JIRE opened at $73.01 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

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