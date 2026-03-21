Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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