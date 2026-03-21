Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 19,723 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17,866.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,978,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,089 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,799,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 954,616 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,137,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,377,000 after purchasing an additional 810,149 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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