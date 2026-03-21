Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

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