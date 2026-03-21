Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 576,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $95.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Underlying Index includes components of subsectors in the Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

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