Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 44,657 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $37,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,330,000 after purchasing an additional 635,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,066,000 after purchasing an additional 572,218 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,056,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 394,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 399,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 291,754 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $54.23 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

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