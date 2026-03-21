Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 29904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDTE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTE was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

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