Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.0769.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $476,853.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 600,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,959,099.74. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $1,207,886.44. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares in the company, valued at $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

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Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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