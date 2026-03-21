Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 184,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

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