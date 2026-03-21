Robert W. Baird Cuts lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $190.00

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica has a 1-year low of $156.64 and a 1-year high of $348.50.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

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lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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