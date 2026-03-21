Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.2950 and last traded at $0.3163. Approximately 50,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3450.

Rise Gold Trading Down 13.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

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Rise Gold Company Profile

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Rise Gold Inc is a Canada‐based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade gold assets in the United States. The company’s flagship project is the historic Idaho-Maryland gold mine, located near Grass Valley in northern California. Rise Gold holds the mineral rights and surface leases for the site, which was one of North America’s most prolific underground gold producers during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

At the Idaho-Maryland property, Rise Gold is conducting a systematic exploration and resource-definition program.

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