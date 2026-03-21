Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $133.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.1250.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

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More Rhythm Pharmaceuticals News

Positive Sentiment: FDA approved IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for acquired hypothalamic obesity — the first and only therapy for this rare condition, expanding the label and potential patient population, which materially strengthens Rhythm’s commercial runway. Read More.

FDA approved IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for acquired hypothalamic obesity — the first and only therapy for this rare condition, expanding the label and potential patient population, which materially strengthens Rhythm’s commercial runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rhythm named PANTHERx® Rare as the exclusive U.S. specialty pharmacy partner for the expanded IMCIVREE indication — this should improve patient access, distribution scale and support launch execution. Read More.

Rhythm named PANTHERx® Rare as the exclusive U.S. specialty pharmacy partner for the expanded IMCIVREE indication — this should improve patient access, distribution scale and support launch execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers still assign above-current price targets (one report references a $133.19 consensus PT from select brokers), indicating divergent views on upside even after recent weakness. Read More.

Some brokers still assign above-current price targets (one report references a $133.19 consensus PT from select brokers), indicating divergent views on upside even after recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor/earnings-call coverage and transcripts are circulating (discussing the FDA approval and commercialization plans), useful for modeling uptake but not a direct catalyst on their own. Read More.

Investor/earnings-call coverage and transcripts are circulating (discussing the FDA approval and commercialization plans), useful for modeling uptake but not a direct catalyst on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 outlook and price target (now $100) — the cuts lower near-term earnings expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure despite the firm maintaining a Buy rating. Read More.

HC Wainwright reduced EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut its FY2027 outlook and price target (now $100) — the cuts lower near-term earnings expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure despite the firm maintaining a Buy rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokers published pessimistic forecasts or lowered expectations (Bank of America, RBC, Needham, Citizens JMP), creating additional downward pressure and a wider dispersion of analyst views. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $502,789.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.56% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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