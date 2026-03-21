Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $732.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $765.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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