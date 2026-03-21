Red Cat Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) executives highlighted a sharp acceleration in fourth quarter results, stepped-up manufacturing capacity, and expanding defense opportunities across air and maritime domains during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings call held March 18, 2026.

Get alerts:

Management emphasizes multi-domain expansion and “Blue Ops” USVs

CEO Jeff Thompson said the company’s recent quarter was “extraordinary,” noting that the Q4 performance annualized would be “over $100 million.” He focused his prepared remarks on the company’s maritime uncrewed surface vessel (USV) initiative, recent work in Ukraine involving its Black Widow drone, the Department of Defense’s Drone Dominance effort, and the company’s current stance on guidance.

Thompson recapped that a year earlier the company announced a new mission around maritime USVs, and said a management team was assembled in early summer to build the division. He said the team studied European use cases and progressed from preliminary designs in August to having a boat in the water by December “driving autonomously” and “out-of-the-box ATAK capable.”

Thompson added that Red Cat located a boat factory in Georgia and signed a lease for 155,000 square feet. He said the factory became operational about a month before the call and would have “full rate production tooling” later in March. Thompson said management believes the company can build “over 100+ USVs in 2026” and intends to ramp production capability to “thousands.”

Thompson positioned “Blue Ops” as a strategic expansion that extends the company’s operational reach, saying Red Cat’s “family of systems” was previously limited to about “30% of Earth,” but that with the new Variant 7 and other hulls it can now launch from “100% of the globe.” He also pointed to potential use cases in locations including Venezuela, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the “Gulf of America,” Cuba, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Counter-drone demonstrations and heightened maritime interest

On the call, Thompson discussed counter-drone configurations demonstrated on Innovation Day, describing both short-range and long-range options integrated onto the Variant 7 platform.

Short range: Thompson said the ACS Bullfrog system could shoot down FPV drones up to 1,500 yards and “can do the same to a Shahed-136.”

Thompson said the ACS Bullfrog system could shoot down FPV drones up to 1,500 yards and “can do the same to a Shahed-136.” Long range: He said the Aeon Zeus can travel 20 kilometers and take out Shahed-136 drones “at a very low cost.”

In the Q&A, Thompson said the company has seen increased inbound interest tied to escalating conflict in waterways, including what he characterized as urgent needs and “panic questions” about what can be delivered quickly. He said Red Cat is seeing an uptick in Navy inquiries and expects “pretty massive RFPs” from Gulf States, adding that the procurement process may move faster than “traditional RFPs.” He also argued for a long-term approach to protecting the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the use of USVs rather than “billion-dollar ships” escorting tankers.

Ukraine operations: testing at the front and a letter of request

COO Chris Ericson, who said he returned from Ukraine the night before the call, described the company’s on-the-ground efforts and the establishment of an office in Kyiv. He said the local team is focused on testing equipment at the front to obtain feedback, identifying integration partners with “battle-proven technology,” and using insights to improve Red Cat’s unmanned systems.

Ericson said Red Cat has tested “multiple systems” at the front and that the technology “works really well.” He said those efforts resulted in a “letter of request” from Ukrainian forces to begin replacing Chinese-made ISR drones. He highlighted Black Widow’s “compact, rugged design” and “secure communications architecture” as valuable in real-world deployments.

Ericson also disclosed a joint development agreement with a Ukrainian state-owned partner aimed at bringing “battle-proven technology” to Red Cat’s USVs. He called it a significant step, stating Red Cat is “the first non-governmental entity” to enter such an arrangement, enabling potential future transfer of technology to Red Cat and its allies.

During Q&A, management discussed the scale of Chinese ISR drone usage in Ukraine. Ericson said Ukrainian personnel indicated they are going through “350,000 ISR drones a year” on the front.

Manufacturing scale-up and NDAA-driven supply chain positioning

Ericson said the company has been transforming operationally “from a fast-moving start-up to a repeatable high reliability production enterprise.” He described manufacturing capacity as a core strategic asset, saying the company has “quickly learned” that factories and capacity are critical infrastructure in modern conflicts.

He said Red Cat aims to scale Black Widow drone output to 1,000 units per month in the first half of 2026, and expects first USV boat deliveries in Q2 2026. He also discussed the impact of “NDAA Section 1709 implementation,” which he said has changed procurement dynamics while increasing the need for supply chain security and domestic sourcing. Ericson said Red Cat strengthened American manufacturing and expanded its network of domestic suppliers, describing its NDAA-compliant supply chain as a competitive differentiator.

Ericson detailed facility expansion, stating overall square footage increased from 36,000 square feet previously to 254,000 square feet across Utah and new locations in Florida, Georgia, and California. He said the Salt Lake facility produced 50 Black Widow drones per day and has room to expand manufacturing lines and add shifts. He said the Torrance facility can produce 125 Edge 130 drones per month using one-third of available space. He added that the Valdosta, Georgia facility provides 155,000 square feet for Blue Ops maritime production and “room to produce more than 100 boats per month.”

Financial results: revenue surge, margin dynamics, and cash increase

CFO Christian Morrison reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $26.2 million, up $25.0 million year-over-year and up $16.6 million sequentially, attributing the increase to defense and government demand, program wins, and scaled deliveries. Q4 gross margin was 4.2%, which Morrison said was up year-over-year but down sequentially due to mix and ramp dynamics.

For the full year 2025, Morrison reported revenue of $40.7 million, up $25.1 million year-over-year, with gross margin of 3.1%, up 332 basis points year-over-year. He cautioned that gross margin can be volatile quarter to quarter due to fixed costs in cost of goods sold and investments in production not yet at scale.

Operating expenses for 2025 were $67.8 million, compared with $32.9 million in the prior year. Morrison said the increase was planned to support growth, including an 85% increase in headcount. Research and development expense rose to $17.9 million from $8.1 million, which Morrison said supported core platform advancement, AI and machine learning development, and interoperability across air, land, and maritime domains.

Morrison also cited a significantly higher cash balance, saying cash increased from $9.2 million at the end of 2024 to $167.9 million at the end of 2025. Inventory increased from $13.6 million to $30.4 million, which Morrison said reflected proactive supply chain management and preparation for specialized component lead times.

On outlook, management said it is not providing official guidance yet. Thompson said the company wants government contracts “in hand” before issuing guidance, while Morrison said the company expects to maintain revenue momentum in 2026 and will update the market when it has additional visibility. In Q&A, Thompson referenced external estimates for 2026 ranging from $100 million to $170 million, saying the company was “very comfortable in the top half of that,” but not ready to commit without contracts.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

See Also