Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 39020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Recruit Stock Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RCRUY) is a Japan-based provider of human resources and information services that operates a diversified portfolio of staffing, recruitment and consumer-facing platforms. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company builds and runs digital marketplaces and service businesses that connect employers with job seekers, support corporate HR functions, and offer related marketing and consumer services in areas such as lifestyle and local search.

The company’s principal activities include online job search and employer branding platforms, temporary and permanent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and HR technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.