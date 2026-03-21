RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $932,250.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) insider Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,223,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,066,814.45. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

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RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $547.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,483,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,346,000 after buying an additional 95,015 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in RadNet by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,938,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,012,000 after buying an additional 1,122,956 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,276,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,723,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RadNet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,699,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,581,000 after acquiring an additional 627,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on RadNet in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

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RadNet Company Profile

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RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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