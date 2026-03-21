Quantum Base (LON:QUBE) Trading Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Base Holdings (LON:QUBE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 and last traded at GBX 24. 25,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 91,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.

Quantum Base Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of £18.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.56.

Get Quantum Base alerts:

Quantum Base (LON:QUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Base

Quantum Base Company Profile

In other Quantum Base news, insider Mark Joseph Fahy sold 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total value of £28,235.28. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Base Holdings plc is the quantum science company creating a new global standard in authentication.

Quantum Base is focused on the development and application of its patented Q-ID solution – unbreakable and non-replicable authenticity tags that can be applied to a vast array of products, significantly mitigating counterfeiting. By harnessing the randomness that is inherent at the atomic level, Q-ID tags are practically impossible to replicate using even the most advanced available technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Base Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Base and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.