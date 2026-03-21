QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in Abivax by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,774,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 2,561.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abivax during the third quarter worth approximately $263,698,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,800,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 3.0% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,267,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABVX shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abivax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abivax in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.00. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $148.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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