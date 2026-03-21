Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.07 and last traded at C$50.07. 115,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 119,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.06.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.05.

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Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0819 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions. During the period ended June 30, 2021 the portfolio was invested in cash accounts and term deposits diversified between seven Canadian financial institutions.

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