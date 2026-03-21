PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.8450. 2,172,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,624,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

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PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. PureCycle Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,185.10% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 212,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

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