Puff Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,337 DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Puff Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

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DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Increases Dividend

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2122 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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