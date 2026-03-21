Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 877158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,080. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,600 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,947.76. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,546 shares of company stock worth $1,171,546 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 61.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after acquiring an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 183.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.