PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.96.

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PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30.

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PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

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