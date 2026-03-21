Private Client Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 562.6% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7%

VWO opened at $52.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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