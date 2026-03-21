Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.50 and last traded at GBX 43.55. 133,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 994,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.75.

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £68.63 million, a P/E ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 16,943 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £9,826.94. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

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