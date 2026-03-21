Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.3425.

Premier Foods Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc is a leading British food manufacturer and supplier of ambient grocery products. Headquartered in St. Albans, England, the company develops, produces and markets a broad portfolio of branded and specialty food products across sweet and savory categories. Premier Foods serves major retailers in the United Kingdom and exports selected brands to markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known household names such as Bisto gravies and sauces, Oxo stock cubes, Mr Kipling baked goods, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Branston pickles, Ambrosia custards and rice puddings, Loyd Grossman pasta sauces, and Cadbury cakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.