Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 48,646 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $62.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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