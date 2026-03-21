Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.21 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 207.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DNOV opened at $47.83 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.