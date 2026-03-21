PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 2,016 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $335.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.25 and a 200-day moving average of $366.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $328.23 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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