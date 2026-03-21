Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $659,000 in Transcat, Inc. $TRNS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNS. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth $2,309,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Transcat by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 191,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 85,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

Further Reading

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