Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $813.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $897.10 and its 200-day moving average is $845.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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