Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,057 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Coinbase and other firms are competing to use Cloudflare’s infrastructure for a new AI‑stablecoin / agent payments project drove investor enthusiasm by linking Cloudflare to AI monetization and crypto payments. Read More.

Reports that Coinbase and other firms are competing to use Cloudflare’s infrastructure for a new AI‑stablecoin / agent payments project drove investor enthusiasm by linking Cloudflare to AI monetization and crypto payments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare expanded its enterprise security footprint via a deeper partnership with SentinelOne to integrate Singularity SIEM telemetry with Cloudflare’s network — a deal that could increase cross‑sell into larger security contracts. Read More.

Cloudflare expanded its enterprise security footprint via a deeper partnership with SentinelOne to integrate Singularity SIEM telemetry with Cloudflare’s network — a deal that could increase cross‑sell into larger security contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/flow signals and short‑term technical buying attracted momentum traders during the rally, contributing to prior gains. Read More.

Momentum/flow signals and short‑term technical buying attracted momentum traders during the rally, contributing to prior gains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames Cloudflare’s stablecoin idea as a plausible strategic extension tied to AI agents, but analysts caution it’s early and unconfirmed — upside depends on execution. Read More.

Market commentary frames Cloudflare’s stablecoin idea as a plausible strategic extension tied to AI agents, but analysts caution it’s early and unconfirmed — upside depends on execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains mostly constructive (many Buy/Outperform ratings and a mid‑$200s target consensus), which supports longer‑term sentiment but is not a fresh catalyst. Read More.

Wall Street coverage remains mostly constructive (many Buy/Outperform ratings and a mid‑$200s target consensus), which supports longer‑term sentiment but is not a fresh catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling (CEO Matthew Prince sold multiple blocks this week and a director also sold shares) is a clear headwind — it can prompt short‑term selling and make some investors wary even as headlines remain positive. Read More. • Read More.

Large insider selling (CEO Matthew Prince sold multiple blocks this week and a director also sold shares) is a clear headwind — it can prompt short‑term selling and make some investors wary even as headlines remain positive. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market technical weakness and profit‑taking after a sharp multi‑week rally increase downside risk for high‑beta, narrative stocks like NET. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8%

Cloudflare stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of -741.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 23,332 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $4,433,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,290. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $4,858,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,403. This trade represents a 42.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,799 shares of company stock worth $124,962,286. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

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