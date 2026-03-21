Pocket Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.29 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,559.24 or 0.99787725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 26th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 2,376,801,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is pocket.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access. Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS. Telegram, Discord, Github, LinkedIn, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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