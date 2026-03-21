Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

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Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.56. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.46%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 36.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

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Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

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