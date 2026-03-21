PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 5.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $108,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.12 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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