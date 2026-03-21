PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.57 and last traded at $100.57. 3,433,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,454,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50.

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PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,287,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,860,000 after acquiring an additional 621,794 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

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