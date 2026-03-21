Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $7,255,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,200.35. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 84,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,066,145 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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