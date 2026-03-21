PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 52,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $2,609,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,944,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,374,981.64. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $50,831,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $26,658,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 49,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,179,068.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $16,454,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $49.17 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.69.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,595,000 after buying an additional 3,550,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 147.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,159,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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