PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 1,100,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $50,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,686,656.58. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 52,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $2,609,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $26,658,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 49,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $2,179,068.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $16,454,000.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $11,540,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $3,992,670.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

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PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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