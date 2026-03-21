Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $995.3684.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,584,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,038,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PH opened at $893.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.