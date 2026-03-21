Park National Corp OH Has $21.66 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,477,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $988,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $201.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

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Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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