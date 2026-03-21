Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 67,330 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,330 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

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AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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