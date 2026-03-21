Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,080,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,685,000 after purchasing an additional 341,562 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 905,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 837,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 782,514 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 592,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

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