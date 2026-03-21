Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,860 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $310.51 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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