Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,388 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,555,961,000 after buying an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33. The stock has a market cap of $429.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,864. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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