Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCIGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.1950. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

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