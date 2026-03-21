Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.1950. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.